Company Profile

Triumph Group designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets. The company operates under three operating segments: integrated systems, which designs, develops and supports proprietary components; aerospace structures, which supplies large metallic and composite structures to a wide range of manufacturers; and product support, which provides full life cycle solutions for aircraft. It derives most of its sales from the aerospace structures segment. The company operates in the United States, where it derives most of its revenue.Triumph Group Inc designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and commercial and regional airlines.