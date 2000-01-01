Company Profile

Triumph Group Inc designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, and systems for the aviation industry. It serves a worldwide customer base of players in the commercial, business, and military markets. The company operates under four operating segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components and Product Support. It derives majority of its sales from the Aerospace Structures segment.Triumph Group Inc designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and commercial and regional airlines.