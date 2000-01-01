Triyards Holdings Ltd (SGX:RC5)
SGX:RC5
Industrials
Aerospace & Defense
SG2F20985956
Company Profile
Triyards Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries provides full-service engineering, fabrication and ship construction solutions for the offshore & marine industries. It also provides shipbuilding, ship conversions, fabrication works & ship repair services.