Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:TRKA) Share Price

TRKA

Troika Media Group Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Communication Services

Right Arrow 2

Advertising Agencies

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Troika Media Group Inc is a global marketing service company. It is leveraging data and technology to deliver integrated branding, marketing, media, and analytics solutions to clients. It offers solutions to clients seeking a holistic approach to meeting brand strategy, experiential marketing and communications needs.

NASDAQ:TRKA

US89689F3055

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest TRKA News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News