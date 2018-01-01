Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:TRKA) Share Price

TRKA
Troika Media Group Inc
North American company
Communication Services
Advertising Agencies
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Troika Media Group Inc is a global marketing service company. It is leveraging data and technology to deliver integrated branding, marketing, media, and analytics solutions to clients. It offers solutions to clients seeking a holistic approach to meeting brand strategy, experiential marketing and communications needs.
NASDAQ:TRKA
US89689F3055
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest TRKA News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News