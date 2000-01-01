Troilus Gold Corp (TSE:TLG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

Market Info - TLG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TLG

  • Market CapCAD40.160m
  • SymbolTSE:TLG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8968871068

Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp is a Canadian based development stage resource company focused on the potential restart and mineral expansion of the former producing Troilus gold and copper mine, located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec.

