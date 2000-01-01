Tronics Microsystems (EURONEXT:ALTRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALTRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALTRO
- Market Cap€22.300m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTRO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINFR0004175099
Company Profile
Tronics Microsystems is engaged in developing, manufacturing and packaging accelerometers, gyroscopes, micropumps, pressure sensors, switches, biodetectors and other MEMS.