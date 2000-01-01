Company Profile

Tronox Holdings PLC mines, manufactures and sells titanium dioxide (TiO2) mineral sands and soda ash. The firm organizes itself into one reportable segment, TiO2. The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. Tronox has three pigment production facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Western Australia and three mining operations in Western Australia and South Africa. North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions contribute the vast majority of revenue.