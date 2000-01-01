Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TROX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TROX
- Market Cap$1.629bn
- SymbolNYSE:TROX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJT16S69
Company Profile
Tronox Ltd is engaged in producing and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment. The Company operates under two segments, TiO2 and Alkali.