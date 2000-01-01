Trony Solar Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2468)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2468

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2468

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2468
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG908021028

Company Profile

Trony Solar Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors and related devices. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of solar products.

Latest 2468 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .