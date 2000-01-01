Trony Solar Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:2468)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2468
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2468
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2468
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINKYG908021028
Company Profile
Trony Solar Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors and related devices. It is also involved in the manufacture and sale of solar products.