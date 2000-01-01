Troubadour Resources Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:TR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TR
- Market CapCAD1.460m
- SymbolTSX:TR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA89712R1029
Company Profile
Troubadour Resources Inc is a copper and gold explorer. The company is engaged in engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties.