TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV)

North American company
  • Market Cap$10.140m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TROV
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8972386069

TrovaGene Inc is clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company. Its focus is to develop oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care and to optimize drug development by leveraging its Precision Cancer Monitoring technology.

