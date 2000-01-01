Company Profile

Troy Resources Ltd is a Canada based junior mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Brazil, Guyana, and Argentina. The company focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, nickel and other minerals. Its primary mining project is the Karouni which is located in Guyana which has achieved commercial production and holds the major part of its overall sales; remaining projects are Casposo located in Argentina and Andorinhas located in Brazil. Most of its project is owned and operated by the company, while in the Casposo project it has an operating agreement with Austral gold ltd where the firm holds a substantial part of the company's ownership.