TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions. The company's reportable segments include PeopleReady offers industrial staffing services. PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider services. It generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce-management solutions. It services are blue-collar staffing services including general labor, light industrial, skilled trades, aviation and transportation mechanics and technicians and drivers.