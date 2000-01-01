Company Profile

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the combination of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist is a regional bank with a presence primarily in the southeastern United States. In addition to commercial banking, retail banking, and investment banking operations, the company operates several nonbank segments, the primary one being its insurance brokerage business.BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. It is a regional banking company with a presence primarily in the Southeastern United States. The company provides a range of banking services, and loans to businesses and consumers.