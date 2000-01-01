Company Profile

Truly International Holdings Ltd operates in the consumer electronics industry of China, principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) products. It mainly operates through two business segments, namely LCD Products and Electronic Consumer Products. The LCD Products segment by far generates the highest revenues for the company through the manufacture and distribution of LCD products and touch panel products. The Electronic Consumer Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of electronic consumer products, such as compact camera modules, personal health care products and electrical devices. The group's primary market is established in China. It also distributes its products in South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan and Europe.