TruScreen Group Ltd is engaged in providing real-time, accurate detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous cervical cells to help improve the health and well-being of women around the world. The company holds a right to the Truscreen Cervical Cancer screening system which comprises a medical device and process designed to detect the presence in real time of precancerous and cancerous tissue on the cervix. Its product, Truscreen utilizes technology to detect the pre-cancerous change, or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), by optical and electrical measurements of cervical tissue. The company operates its business in New Zealand, Mexico, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and other.