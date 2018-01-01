TruSpine Technologies Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:TSP) Share Price

TSP
TruSpine Technologies Ordinary Shares
UK company
Healthcare
Medical Devices
Company Profile
TruSpine Technologies PLC is a medical device company. The company is engaged in the business of developing medical devices for spinal care. The product portfolio includes Cervi-LOK, GRASP Laminoplasty, and Faci-LOK.
Symbol
AQUIS:TSP
ISIN
GB00BMZCKL55
Currency
GBX
