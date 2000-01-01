Trustco Bank Corp N Y (NASDAQ:TRST)
North American company
Company Info - TRST
- Market Cap$510.140m
- SymbolNASDAQ:TRST
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS8983491056
Company Profile
Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. The core part of a business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments. It offers a range of both personal and business banking services. The company's product includes savings accounts; retirement accounts; money market account; mortgages; building loans; auto loans and others.Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. It is engaged in providing general banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations.