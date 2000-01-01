Trustpilot Group (LSE:TRST)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRST
- Market Cap£1.084bn
- SymbolLSE:TRST
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BNK9TP58
Company Profile
Trustpilot Group PLC is a global review platform in an emerging and growing category. It seeks to provide a trust layer for the open commerce ecosystem by giving consumers the confidence to purchase goods and services from a wide range of online and offline businesses across the world.