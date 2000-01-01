TruTrace Technologies Inc (TSX:TTT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TTT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TTT

  • Market CapCAD24.860m
  • SymbolTSX:TTT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8984471075

Company Profile

BLOCKStrain Technology Corp a full-service software company has developed first integrated blockchain platform that registers and tracks cannabis intellectual property from genome to sale.

Latest TTT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .