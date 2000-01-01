Trxade Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS)

North American company
Company Info - MEDS

  • Market Cap$49.060m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MEDS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorPharmaceutical Retailers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS89846A3068

Company Profile

Trxade Group Inc engages in designing and developing business to business web-based platform which provides buying and selling opportunities for pharmacies and national suppliers of the pharmaceutical industry. The products developed by the company are trxade.com which is a web-based pharmaceutical platform for promoting and trade among independent pharmacies and suppliers, inventoryrx.com which is also a platform for promoting and trading among suppliers and manufacturers nationally, pharmabayonline which provides access to pharmaceutical data analytics to United States based independent pharmacies, and rxguru which is a service based desktop software applications for providing drug pricing and analytics.Trxade Group Inc engages in designing and developing business to business web-based platform which provides buying and selling opportunities for pharmacies and national suppliers of pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on Pharma industry.

