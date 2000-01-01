Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd (SEHK:1986)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1986
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1986
- Market CapHKD1.921bn
- SymbolSEHK:1986
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINKYG910801045
Company Profile
Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd is a manufacturer of dye intermediates, pigment intermediates and agricultural chemical intermediates in China. Its product portfolio includes DSD Acid, DMSS and DATA, ONT and OT.