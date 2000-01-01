Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Bermuda-based seaborne transportation service provider. Its business involves transportation of liquid energy products such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Its carriers cater to national and international independent oil companies and refiners. The company generates revenue through charter contracts with its clients, which includes time, bareboat and voyage charters, contracts of affreightment and pool arrangements.Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd operates crude oil and petroleum product tankers which provide marine transportation services for national, major and other independent oil companies and refiners. It also transport liquefied natural gas.