Tsit Wing International Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:2119)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2119

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2119

  • Market CapHKD823.880m
  • SymbolSEHK:2119
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG9113W1073

Company Profile

Tsit Wing International Holdings Limited is a food and beverage supplier. It is engaged in the processing, distributions of tea, coffee and beverages products to supermarket, as well as operations of cafe shops and restaurants.

Latest 2119 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .