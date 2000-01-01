Company Profile

Tsodilo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company which is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Republic of Botswana. The company is actively reviewing additional diamond base and precious metal opportunities within Southern Africa. Its projects include Botswana Diamond, Xaudum Iron, and Idada 361.