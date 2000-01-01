Tsodilo Resources Ltd (TSX:TSD)
Tsodilo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company which is engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Republic of Botswana. The company is actively reviewing additional diamond base and precious metal opportunities within Southern Africa. Its projects include Botswana Diamond, Xaudum Iron, and Idada 361.Tsodilo Resources Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Republic of Botswana. Their business segment involves Diamond and Metals.