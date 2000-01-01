Company Profile

TSR Inc is primarily engaged in the business of providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The company offers technical computer personnel to supplement its in-house information technology capabilities. It also gives staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications and helps desk support. Additionally, the company renders services on day-to-day operations, special projects and on the short-term or long-term basis. It caters to various industries such as insurance, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, publishing and new media, financial services and project utilities.