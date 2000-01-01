Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1314)
Market Cap: HKD585.660m
Symbol: SEHK:1314
Industry: Consumer Cyclical
Sector: Restaurants
ISIN: KYG911501057
Company Profile
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd is a Cayman Islands based investment holding company engaged in the provision of food catering services through a chain of Hong Kong-style restaurants in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China.