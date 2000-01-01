Company Profile

TT Electronics PLC provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications across industrial, transportation, aerospace, defense, and medical markets. Its products consist of connectors, optoelectronics, resistors, semiconductors, and electromagnetics among others. It has three operating segments including Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. Most of the revenue is derived from the sale of sensors and control solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers and suppliers including powertrain providers for passenger cars and trucks.