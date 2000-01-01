TT International Ltd (SGX:T09)

  • Market CapSGD14.680m
  • SymbolSGX:T09
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1I71883728

Company Profile

TT International Ltd is engaged in the retailing, distribution and trading of consumer electronics and/or furniture and furnishing products. The company's operating segment includes Retail; Distribution and trading; Warehousing and logistics services and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and trading segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Association of South East Asian Nations and also has a presence in East Asia and other countries; Africa and the Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States, Russia and Eastern Europe.TT International Ltd is engaged in the retailing, distribution and trading of consumer electronics and/or furniture and furnishing products to the public, distributors, and dealers. It is also involved in warehousing and logistics services.

