Company Info - T09
- Market CapSGD14.680m
- SymbolSGX:T09
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINSG1I71883728
Company Profile
TT International Ltd is engaged in the retailing, distribution and trading of consumer electronics and/or furniture and furnishing products. The company's operating segment includes Retail; Distribution and trading; Warehousing and logistics services and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution and trading segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Association of South East Asian Nations and also has a presence in East Asia and other countries; Africa and the Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States, Russia and Eastern Europe.TT International Ltd is engaged in the retailing, distribution and trading of consumer electronics and/or furniture and furnishing products to the public, distributors, and dealers. It is also involved in warehousing and logistics services.