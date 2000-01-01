Company Profile

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.