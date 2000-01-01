Company Profile

Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the development of properties for sale, property investment, provision of property management services, and investment in hotels in Australia. The reportable segments of the company are Property segment focuses on the development properties for sale in Singapore; Hotels investment focuses on investment of hotels in Australia; and Industrial services which focus on commodity trading and making-of polypropylene packaging bags. Geographically the group has a business presence in Singapore, Australia, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, of which key revenue is derived from Singapore and Australia.Tuan Sing Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in multiple industries particularly in the areas of property development, property investment and hotel ownership.