Company Profile

Tubos Reunidos SA is a holding company. The company operates in the areas of the seamless tube, distribution, automotive and other sectors. Its products are essentially required by the energy sector; Oil and Gas, electrical power generation and petrochemical industry, as well as by machinery and special industrial applications. The product portfolio includes tubes manufactured in carbon, alloyed, high allowed and stainless, steels.Tubos Reunidos SA is a holding company. It operates in the areas of seamless tube, distribution, automotive and other sectors.