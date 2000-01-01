Tubos Reunidos SA (XMAD:TRG)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolXMAD:TRG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINES0180850416
Company Profile
Tubos Reunidos SA is a holding company. The company operates in the areas of the seamless tube, distribution, automotive and other sectors. Its products are essentially required by the energy sector; Oil and Gas, electrical power generation and petrochemical industry, as well as by machinery and special industrial applications. The product portfolio includes tubes manufactured in carbon, alloyed, high allowed and stainless, steels.Tubos Reunidos SA is a holding company. It operates in the areas of seamless tube, distribution, automotive and other sectors.