Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corp is a U.S.-based company that is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company offers a broad range of merchandise, including decorative home accessories, furniture, housewares, crafts, goods related to pets, and seasonal goods. The company offers goods under a number of brands, such as Peacock Alley, Sferra, Lenox, Waterford, and Hartmann. The company also provides gift cards, and issues merchandise credits. The company conducts business throughout the United States, with Texas, Florida, and California the top states by number of stores.Tuesday Morning Corp is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores in US. It offers a broad range of merchandise, including decorative home accessories, furniture, housewares, crafts, goods related to pets, and seasonal goods.