Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (LSE:SHPC)

UK company
  • Market Cap$179.820m
  • SymbolLSE:SHPC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • ISINGG00BG0QZS28

Company Profile

Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd is an investment company, which invests in a diversified portfolio of second-hand commercial sea-going vessels.

