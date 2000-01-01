TUI AG Registered Shares (XETRA:TUI1)
- Market Cap€4.287bn
- SymbolXETRA:TUI1
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorTravel Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000TUAG000
Company Profile
TUI AG is a leisure and tourism company that operates airlines, cruises, tours, hotels, and resorts globally. The company organizes itself into six segments: Northern region, Central region, Western region, hotels and resorts, TUI Musement, cruises, and other. Northern region principally comprises TUI's tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the U.K., Ireland, and the Nordics. Central region includes the company's tour operators in Germany, Australia, Switzerland, and Poland, and the TUI fly airline. Western region includes TUI tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands, and tour operators in France. The Northern, Central, and Western regions are the most significant segments by revenue, in that order, and collectively constitute the vast majority of revenue.TUI AG is a vertically integrated leisure tourism company that offers holiday planning, booking, flights, accommodation, transfers and other activities.