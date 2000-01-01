Company Profile

Tullow Oil PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company conducts exploration, appraisal, and development activities in African and Atlantic regions. The majority of revenue is derived from West African assets, with a focus in offshore fields. Assets used in oil and gas production are acquired through licenses. Tullow depends on seismic and geophysical data to assess potential oil in its fields. Commercially viable oil is sold to a range of customers globally. Traditionally, the company has paid the host government several taxes as well as land rentals, training, and ongoing license costs to operate in its primary regions.Tullow Oil PLC is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company conducts exploration, appraisal, and development activities in African and Atlantic regions.