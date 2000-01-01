Company Profile

Tungtex (Holdings) Co Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of garments products. The operating segments of the group are North America, Asia, and Europe and others. Its customers are located in the PRC, the US, Canada, European countries, Hong Kong and other countries, of which key revenue is generated from the PRC and the US. The company offers Silk-blended, Linen, Cotton, Synthetic items and other products.Tungtex (Holdings) Co Ltd is a fashion manufacturer. It also operates own-brand business, namely Betu for retailing in the major cities of China, and Zelda for wholesale in the U.S.