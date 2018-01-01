Turaco Gold Ltd (ASX:TCG) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Turaco Gold Ltd (ASX:TCG)

Company Profile

Turaco Gold Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral interests, prospective for precious metals and other mineral deposits. Its exploration projects consist of the Boundiali gold project, Ferke gold project and Tongon north gold project.Manas Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company explores and evaluates mineral interests in the Kyrgyz Republic. Its project consists of Côte d'Ivoire Exploration, The Gonsan Project, The Bouaké Nord Project, and Victoria Gold Project.

