Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS provides mobile telephone services in Turkey. The firm provides mobile voice and data services over its global system for mobile communications networks. Currently, Turkcell provides service to subscribers in 208 countries through commercial roaming agreements with operators. Turkcell has 26 million prepaid subscribers and more than 9 million postpaid subscribers. The firm also has investments in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Ukraine.Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS provides mobile telephone services in Turkey. It mainly provides mobile voice and data services for mobile communications networks.