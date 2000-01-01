Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TRQ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TRQ
- Market CapCAD1.670bn
- SymbolTSE:TRQ
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA9004351081
Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd is a mining company engaged in the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in southern Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property.