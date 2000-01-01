TuSimple Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:TSP)
North American company
TuSimple Holdings Inc is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnership with shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. The company recognizes revenue primarily from providing freight capacity services.