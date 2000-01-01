TuSimple Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:TSP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TSP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TSP

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TSP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISINUS90089L1089

Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnership with shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. The company recognizes revenue primarily from providing freight capacity services.

Latest TSP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .