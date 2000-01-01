Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE:TUYA)
- Market Cap$5.855bn
- SymbolNYSE:TUYA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- ISINUS90114C1071
Tuya Inc provides IoT cloud platform that offers Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. The platform helps in product development, app development, cloud development, data analytics, and others.