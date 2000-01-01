Company Profile

TVI Pacific Inc is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific. The company has interest in Balabag gold, Cirianiu gold, Agata nickel, and Direct Shipping Ore operations (DSO) operation that also contains limestone and aggregate projects. It also holds an interest in integrated Green Energy (IGE), a publicly listed Australian company engaged in converting waste plastic to fuel.TVI Pacific Inc is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific having approximately 30.66 percent interest in TVIRD, which owns Balabag gold project and approximately 60 percent of AMVI.