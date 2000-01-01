TVI Pacific Inc (TSX:TVI)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TVI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TVI
- Market CapCAD6.560m
- SymbolTSX:TVI
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8729171097
Company Profile
TVI Pacific Inc is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific. The company has interest in Balabag gold, Cirianiu gold, Agata nickel, and Direct Shipping Ore operations (DSO) operation that also contains limestone and aggregate projects. It also holds an interest in integrated Green Energy (IGE), a publicly listed Australian company engaged in converting waste plastic to fuel.TVI Pacific Inc is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific having approximately 30.66 percent interest in TVIRD, which owns Balabag gold project and approximately 60 percent of AMVI.