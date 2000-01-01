Company Profile

Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. It derives most of its revenues through the sale of land-based transmissions.