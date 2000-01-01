Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

North American company
Market Info - TWIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TWIN

  • Market Cap$82.850m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TWIN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9014761012

Company Profile

Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. It derives most of its revenues through the sale of land-based transmissions.Twin Disc Inc designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, boat management systems, power-shift transmissions and controls systems.

