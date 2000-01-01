Company Profile

TX Group AG is a Swiss company of a network of digital platforms. It offers information, orientation, entertainment, and services to its users every day. The company provides newspapers and magazines. The company operates through three segments paid media, free media and communication, and marketplaces and ventures. While majority revenue is earned from paid media.Tamedia AG is a Swiss media company. The Company is engaged in the printing and publishing of daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, online platforms, and the provision of regional radio and TV stations.