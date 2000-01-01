TxCell SA (EURONEXT:TXCL)
Company Info - TXCL
- Market Cap€65.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:TXCL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0010127662
Company Profile
TxCell SA is focused on the research and development of pharmaceutical products. It is engaged in developing cellular immunotherapy platforms based on antigen-specific regulatory T cells for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.