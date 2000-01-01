Txcom (EURONEXT:ALTXC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALTXC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALTXC
- Market Cap€9.560m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALTXC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINFR0010654087
Company Profile
Txcom is engaged in developing communication solutions for the traceability and thermal printing markets. The Company provides printing mechanisms for gasoline pumps, transportation and lottery.