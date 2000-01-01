TXT e-solutions SpA (MTA:TXT)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TXT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TXT
- Market Cap€70.470m
- SymbolMTA:TXT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINIT0001454435
Company Profile
TXT e-solutions SpA is an Italy-based company. The company provides software and service solutions. Its products are used in the information technology sector (IT). The company business units include aerospace and aviation, automotive and transportation and Fintech. It generates maximum revenue from Aerospace, A&A segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and the USA.Txt E-Solutions is an Italy-based company. It provides software and service solutions. The company’s products are used in the information technology sector (IT).