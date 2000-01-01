Company Profile

TXT e-solutions SpA is an Italy-based company. The company provides software and service solutions. Its products are used in the information technology sector (IT). The company business units include aerospace and aviation, automotive and transportation and Fintech. It generates maximum revenue from Aerospace, A&A segment. Geographically, it has a presence in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and the USA.Txt E-Solutions is an Italy-based company. It provides software and service solutions. The company’s products are used in the information technology sector (IT).