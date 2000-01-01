Company Profile

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts, and other local government entities. The company’s two core products are Munis, which is the core enterprise resource planning system, and Odyssey, which is the court management system. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.Tyler Technologies Inc is a provider of integrated information management solutions and services to address the information technology needs in areas of operations for cities, counties, schools and other local government entities.