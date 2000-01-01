Company Profile

Tyman PLC operates in the building materials industry of the United Kingdom, although the majority of its markets are based in the United States. Its products comprise of components for the door and window industry. Its operations are conducted from three segments, namely AmesburyTruth, ERA and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth business generates most of the company's earnings and is carried out by its North American division. It develops hardware parts to be used in the manufacture of commercial and residential building essentials such as doors and windows. The company's UK and Ireland division operates under the name of ERA. ERA provides decorative hardware and electronic security systems.Tyman PLC is a building materials manufacturer. It develops hardware components for doors and windows used in residential and commercial building environments.